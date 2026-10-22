Benelli launches TRK 552 and 552X from ₹7.22L in India
Benelli just dropped two new adventure bikes in India: the TRK 552 and the more off-road-ready TRK 552X.
Prices start at ₹7.22 lakh, with a limited edition also up for grabs.
Bookings opened October 22 at Benelli Keeway dealerships, aiming to offer riders a solid mix of power, comfort, and tech for all kinds of journeys.
TRK bikes get 554cc twin engine
Both models pack a punchy 554cc twin-cylinder engine (52hp and 49 Nm), six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch, and safety features like dual disk brakes and Bosch ABS.
You get a modern five-inch TFT display with Bluetooth, navigation, heated grips, adjustable handlebars, and a big 20-liter fuel tank, so long rides are totally doable.
The standard TRK 552 rolls on alloy wheels for city or highway cruising, while the X version gets spoke wheels for those who want to take things off-road.