Benelli launches TRK 552 and 552X from ₹7.22L in India

Benelli just dropped two new adventure bikes in India: the TRK 552 and the more off-road-ready TRK 552X.

Prices start at ₹7.22 lakh, with a limited edition also up for grabs.

Bookings opened October 22 at Benelli Keeway dealerships, aiming to offer riders a solid mix of power, comfort, and tech for all kinds of journeys.