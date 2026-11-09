Benelli revives 3-cylinder heritage with Tornado Naked Tre 903 concept

Benelli just revealed the Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept at EICMA, marking the return of its three-cylinder heritage.

This new ride packs a fresh 900-cc engine that revs up to 14,000 rpm and comes loaded with modern tech like ride-by-wire throttle, a quickshifter for smooth gear changes, slipper clutch, and a 6-axis IMU for sharper control.