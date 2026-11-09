Benelli revives 3-cylinder heritage with Tornado Naked Tre 903 concept
Auto
Benelli just revealed the Tornado Naked Tre 903 Concept at EICMA, marking the return of its three-cylinder heritage.
This new ride packs a fresh 900-cc engine that revs up to 14,000 rpm and comes loaded with modern tech like ride-by-wire throttle, a quickshifter for smooth gear changes, slipper clutch, and a 6-axis IMU for sharper control.
Tre 903 concept features modular chassis
The Tre 903 Concept stands out with its modular chassis (so you can tweak stiffness and geometry without swapping frames) and active winglets that adjust automatically based on how you're riding.
Also catching attention: Benelli's production-ready Tornado Naked Twin 700 (with cruise control and Marzocchi suspension) and the adventure-focused TRK 602 X with updated styling.