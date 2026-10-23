Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette to launch 4 F77-100 models over 12 months
Ultraviolette, the Bengaluru-based electric-vehicle brand, just announced it's rolling out four new models on its VX-100 platform over the next 12 months.
Expect a mix of fresh scooters and budget-friendly motorcycles, perfect for anyone eyeing an upgrade or their first electric two-wheeler.
The VX-100 tech first showed up in their X-47 Venom, which got a lot of love right away.
Ultraviolette ramps output to 60,000 vehicles/yr
To keep up with growing demand, Ultraviolette is boosting production to 60,000 vehicles a year at its current plant and opening a new factory in Hosur that could eventually make half a million bikes annually.
They're also planning to double their showrooms to around 100 by early 2027, all backed by an $85 million funding push.
Some models like the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave motorcycle are delayed to early 2027 due to redesigns but are still on track for launch soon after.