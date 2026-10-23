Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette to launch 4 F77-100 models over 12 months

Ultraviolette, the Bengaluru-based electric-vehicle brand, just announced it's rolling out four new models on its VX-100 platform over the next 12 months.

Expect a mix of fresh scooters and budget-friendly motorcycles, perfect for anyone eyeing an upgrade or their first electric two-wheeler.

The VX-100 tech first showed up in their X-47 Venom, which got a lot of love right away.