Bengaluru hosts 14th INDIA NANO conference showcasing AI nanotech collaboration
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Bengaluru is set to host the 14th Bengaluru INDIA NANO conference from August 3-5, 2026, spotlighting how artificial intelligence (AI) and nanotech are teaming up to turn research into real-world solutions.
Karnataka's Minister Priyank Kharge says the state's strong mix of science and industry is driving this progress.
Tutorials, international delegates and startup pitches
Expect tutorials in nanofabrication and biology, plus sessions on everything from semiconductors to health care.
With over 1,000 delegates from more than 10 countries, including big names like TCS and Applied Materials, the event will also feature startup pitches, exhibitions, investor meetups, and awards.