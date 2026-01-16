Bengaluru team smashes KTM 390 quarter-mile record in Thailand
Auto
Fast Track Racing India, a motorsport crew from Bengaluru, just set a new record for the fastest quarter-mile run by a KTM 390 engine—clocking an impressive 11.342 seconds at the NGO ASEAN Superfast Fest in Thailand.
They broke their own previous best and added another highlight to their championship-winning season.
How they did it: smart tweaks and sharp riding
The team kept the KTM 390's core engine but boosted performance with tweaks like higher compression, lighter weight (down to just 86kg), and upgraded fuel and electronics.
Rider Syed Imran said nailing perfect launches and gear shifts made all the difference.
The result? Trap speeds close to 190kph and power output hitting 59hp—proof that careful mods plus skill can really pay off on race day.