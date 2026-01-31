Bentley's new Bentayga X Concept hints at off-road-focused SUV

Bentley is considering a more off-road-oriented version of its Bentayga SUV, as hinted by the new X Concept. The vehicle is based on the existing Bentayga Speed and features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces an impressive 641hp. The X Concept rides higher and wider than its road-focused counterpart, with a ground clearance of nearly 310mm and maximum wading depth of up to 550mm.

Design The vehicle rides on unique 1-piece wheels The X Concept is 55mm taller and 40mm wider than the standard Bentayga. Its track has been extended by 120mm, while the wheels are unique one-piece units from Brixton, shod in high-profile all-terrain tires. Despite these changes, Bentley has kept the Bentayga's air suspension system and active anti-roll bars for a smoother ride on rough terrains.

Extra features It will be showcased at the FAT Ice Race Along with its off-road capabilities, the X Concept also comes with a roof rack that carries four spotlights and an electric go-kart. The vehicle will be showcased at the upcoming FAT Ice Race in Salzburg, Austria. There, it will be driven by former Autocar writer and TV presenter Chris Harris while towing Norwegian skier Hedvig Wessel, a two-time Olympian.

