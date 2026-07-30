Bentley celebrates 80th anniversary with 1-off Continental GTC 'Supernova'
What's the story
In honor of its 80th anniversary, Bentley has unveiled a unique version of the 2027 Continental GTC convertible. The special model was created by Bentley's Mulliner division and features a unique paint job that transitions from Supernova Purple to Supernova Purple Dark as it moves toward the rear. The one-off model is also adorned with "80" graphics on its sides and headrests, with an airbrushed graphic of Bentley's design studio in Crewe on the dashboard.
Specifications
The car is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain
The special edition model is mechanically identical to the rest of the GTC lineup.
It is powered by a 671hp plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor, and also an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The car's wheels also feature purple accents on the spokes, adding to its unique look.
Cost
What about pricing?
The pricing of the one-off Bentley Continental GTC 'Supernova' has not been disclosed. However, it is expected to carry a price tag upward of $400,000 (around ₹3.8 crore) in the US.