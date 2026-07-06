Bentley debuts Mulliner Supersports with 1st-ever asymmetric paint fade

Off-center stripe, carbon-fiber touches, customizable interiors

Along with the unique paint job, you get an off-center racing stripe, number eight grille graphic, and carbon-fiber touches all around.

Inside, there are three preset color combos, Dragon (red), Electric (blue), and Brodgar, plus split leather colors for driver and passenger.

If you want to make it even more your own, Mulliner's custom options have you covered.