Bentley debuts Mulliner Supersports with 1st-ever asymmetric paint fade
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Bentley just dropped a fresh look for its Supersports model, debuting the Design Theme by Mulliner at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The big head-turner? A paint fade that shifts from a bright accent on one side to a darker shade on the other, something Bentley's never done before.
Off-center stripe, carbon-fiber touches, customizable interiors
Along with the unique paint job, you get an off-center racing stripe, number eight grille graphic, and carbon-fiber touches all around.
Inside, there are three preset color combos, Dragon (red), Electric (blue), and Brodgar, plus split leather colors for driver and passenger.
If you want to make it even more your own, Mulliner's custom options have you covered.