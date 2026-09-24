Bentley debuts £173,000 Torcal EV with synthetic drum engine noise
Bentley just dropped its first all-electric SUV, the Torcal, priced at £173,000.
It comes with a cool twist: a new synthetic engine noise built from drum recordings based on its old eight-cylinder engines, aiming to win over both EV refuseniks and younger customers.
This launch puts Bentley in the luxury electric SUV game, where there's barely any competition right now.
Bentley secures 4,000 UK jobs
The Torcal is part of a big £350 million investment in Bentley's UK factory, helping secure 4,000 jobs.
CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser is upbeat about strong demand in the UK Europe, and the Middle East, even with challenges like tariffs and rivals from China.
The SUV offers a solid 375-mile range and quick charging.
For now, this is Bentley's only new electric model on the horizon as it looks to stand out in a still-small luxury EV market.