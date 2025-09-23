Next Article
Bentley delays shift to all-electric lineup by 2 years
Auto
Bentley is hitting the brakes on its electric dreams, pushing back its goal for an all-electric lineup from 2033 to 2035.
The move comes as fewer people are snapping up luxury EVs than expected.
CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser says the company is adjusting plans to match what buyers actually want right now.
Bentley will continue to offer gas and hybrid options
While Bentley still believes in an electric future, it isn't ditching gas engines just yet.
Popular models like the Continental GT and Bentayga will keep offering gasoline and hybrid options alongside future EVs.
The first fully electric Bentley—originally due sooner—is now set for a 2026 launch, with the launch coinciding with Europe's possible combustion engine ban in 2035.