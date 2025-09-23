Bentley delays shift to all-electric lineup by 2 years Auto Sep 23, 2025

Bentley is hitting the brakes on its electric dreams, pushing back its goal for an all-electric lineup from 2033 to 2035.

The move comes as fewer people are snapping up luxury EVs than expected.

CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser says the company is adjusting plans to match what buyers actually want right now.