ICRA forecasts 6-9% growth in 2-wheeler sales in FY26

Two-wheelers: What happened in August 2025

In August 2025, manufacturers shipped out 1.8 million two-wheelers—a 7.2% jump from last year—as they geared up for the festive rush.

But actual retail sales only rose by 2.2%, slowed down by heavy rains and buyers waiting for GST cuts to kick in.

Electric two-wheelers held steady with about 105,000 units sold and a consistent market share of around 6-7%.