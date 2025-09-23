Maruti Suzuki Victoris becomes brand's safest car: Here's how

The Victoris comes equipped with several advanced safety features

During testing, the Victoris showed solid protection in key areas and comes loaded with safety features like multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

For kids, there are three-point seatbelts and Isofix anchors, though it doesn't have a front airbag deactivation option for rear-facing child seats.

Overall, it's a big step up for Maruti Suzuki's safety game.