Next Article
Maruti Suzuki Victoris becomes brand's safest car: Here's how
Auto
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris just scored a five-star rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests for adult safety—making it the safest car in Maruti's lineup right now.
It also earned five stars for child occupant protection, with high marks during both frontal and side impact tests using Isofix seats.
The Victoris comes equipped with several advanced safety features
During testing, the Victoris showed solid protection in key areas and comes loaded with safety features like multiple airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.
For kids, there are three-point seatbelts and Isofix anchors, though it doesn't have a front airbag deactivation option for rear-facing child seats.
Overall, it's a big step up for Maruti Suzuki's safety game.