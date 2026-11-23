Bentley imports Torcal EV from UK to India 2nd-half 2027
Bentley is bringing its first all-electric car, the Torcal, to India in the second half of 2027.
Instead of making it locally, Bentley will import the Torcal straight from its UK headquarters because of the car's complex engineering, craftsmanship, and specialized skills.
CEO and Chairman Frank-Steffen Walliser shared that this move keeps things true to Bentley's British luxury roots.
India UK FTA cuts car tariffs
Thanks to a new India-UK Free Trade Agreement, import taxes on British cars will drop over five years, so Bentleys (like the Bentayga SUV) should get a bit more affordable.
Bentley also wants to expand its Mulliner division here, so Indian buyers can personalize their luxury rides even more.
While there aren't many requests for India-themed designs yet, Walliser expects local tastes will shape future models as Bentley settles into the market.