Bentley marks 80 years at Crewe, unveils Mulliner Continental GTC
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Bentley just hit a big milestone, 80 years of making cars at its iconic Crewe factory.
To mark the occasion, it revealed a unique Continental GTC designed by its Mulliner team and took a moment to look back at its history while also sharing what's next, including plans for electric cars and smarter manufacturing.
First Bentley electric car due September
The celebration on July 28, 2026, brought together over 100 customers and showcased 107 Bentleys lined up in order of their release, from the original EXP3 all the way to the latest models like the 2025 Flying Spur Speed.
The event also highlighted Bentley's new "Dream Factory," where classic craftsmanship meets digital tech, plus mention of its first electric car launching this September.