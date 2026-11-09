Bentley marks centenary of 6 1/2-liter model with 12 Continental GTs

Bentley is marking 100 years since its legendary 6 1/2-liter model with the new Olympia Collection, just 12 handcrafted Continental GTs, each finished in a stunning Ombre paint that fades from verdant green to midnight emerald.

The collection nods to Bentley's racing roots and classic style, taking inspiration from the original car shown at London's Olympia Motor Show back in 1926.