Bentley marks centenary of 6 1/2-liter model with 12 Continental GTs
Bentley is marking 100 years since its legendary 6 1/2-liter model with the new Olympia Collection, just 12 handcrafted Continental GTs, each finished in a stunning Ombre paint that fades from verdant green to midnight emerald.
The collection nods to Bentley's racing roots and classic style, taking inspiration from the original car shown at London's Olympia Motor Show back in 1926.
Bentley interiors and no engine upgrades
Inside, you get vintage vibes with Coach green and Cumbrian green leather, plus heritage finishes for that old-school touch.
There's black-stained walnut trim, diamond-knurled controls, and every car comes with custom extras like a Brooklands watch and a commemorative book.
No engine upgrades here: it's all about celebrating Bentley's legacy and next-level craftsmanship.