Bentley Mulliner launches Nicolaus Copernicus Collection commissioned by Bentley Warsaw

You get two Continental GT S coupes and one GTC S convertible, all showing off unique touches like the "Copernicus Compass," an eight-planet orbital graphic stitched into their interiors.

Each model stands out: there's bright Manuka Orange for the Sun, Nebula Blue for Earth, and a sleek Moonstruck silver for the Moon edition.

Even with all these cosmic vibes, they keep Bentley's classic performance specs.