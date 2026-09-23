Bentley Mulliner launches Nicolaus Copernicus Collection commissioned by Bentley Warsaw
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Bentley Mulliner just dropped the Nicolaus Copernicus Collection, a super limited run of three Continental models, each inspired by either the Sun, Earth, or Moon.
Commissioned by Bentley Warsaw as a tribute to astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus, these cars pack a punch with a 671-hp hybrid V-8 under the hood.
Copernicus Compass features 8 planets
You get two Continental GT S coupes and one GTC S convertible, all showing off unique touches like the "Copernicus Compass," an eight-planet orbital graphic stitched into their interiors.
Each model stands out: there's bright Manuka Orange for the Sun, Nebula Blue for Earth, and a sleek Moonstruck silver for the Moon edition.
Even with all these cosmic vibes, they keep Bentley's classic performance specs.