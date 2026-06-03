Bentley Flying Spur is bolder, more powerful than before 

Bentley has unveiled the latest generation of its ultra-luxurious sedan, the Flying Spur. The 2027 model comes with a refreshed look and an S variant that combines elements from the Speed and Mulliner. The design changes include a single headlight on either side of a large grille, making it the first Bentley sedan since 1962 to sport this style.

Aesthetic upgrades The design of the sedan varies depending on the trim The new Flying Spur also gets a more cohesive front bumper, revised trunk lid, new taillights, and fresh 22-inch wheels. The design of the sedan varies depending on whether you prefer the luxurious look of the Azure model or the sporty stylings of the revived S variant. The latter features dark exterior trim instead of flashier chrome for a more aggressive appearance.

Tech upgrades Flying Spur S gets features from Speed and Mulliner models The new Flying Spur S also gets an electronic limited-slip rear differential, a 48V electromechanical anti-roll system, and torque-vectoring all-wheel drive. These features were previously seen in Bentley's top-tier Speed and Mulliner models. Despite having a less powerful hybrid powertrain than the Speed and Mulliner, the standard Flying Spurs still pack a punch with their twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine.

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Performance specs Standard model packs a punch with twin-turbocharged V8 engine The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine of the standard Flying Spurs works with hybrid assistance to deliver an impressive 671hp and 930Nm of torque. Bentley claims this is enough to take the luxury sedan from 0-97km/h in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of an impressive 308km/h. The interior features high-quality materials and advanced technology for a luxurious experience.

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