Bentley unveils 12 Mulliner Continental GTs marking 6 1/2 Litre centenary
Bentley just revealed the Olympia Collection, 12 super-exclusive Continental GTs, to mark 100 years since its legendary 6 1/2 Litre was first presented at the Olympia Motor Show in 1926.
Each car is custom-built by Mulliner, blending classic inspiration with modern luxury.
Ombre paint and green leather interior
These cars rock a striking Ombre paint that shifts from Verdant to Midnight Emerald, plus Champagne Gold details for extra flair.
Inside, it's all about rich green leathers, black-stained, open-pore walnut veneer, and subtle gold touches.
Bentley also added special rear ski hatch embroidery and door projections as a tribute to W.O. Bentley's epic Lyon-to-Dieppe drive.
Each buyer gets collector extras too, a matching car cover, commemorative book, handover box, and a numbered Brooklands watch with matching leather.