Bentley unveils its 1st EV Torcal, India arrival H2 2027

Bentley just pulled the wraps off its first-ever electric car, the Torcal, and it's set to arrive in India in the second half of 2027.

This all-electric ride marks a big shift from Bentley's classic gas guzzlers and sits just below the Bentayga SUV in its lineup.

With a fresh emblem and some bold new features, the Torcal is Bentley's way of stepping into a new era of luxury.