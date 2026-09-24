Bentley unveils its 1st EV Torcal, India arrival H2 2027
Bentley just pulled the wraps off its first-ever electric car, the Torcal, and it's set to arrive in India in the second half of 2027.
This all-electric ride marks a big shift from Bentley's classic gas guzzlers and sits just below the Bentayga SUV in its lineup.
With a fresh emblem and some bold new features, the Torcal is Bentley's way of stepping into a new era of luxury.
Torcal blends Bentley luxury and tech
Designed by Robin Page's team, the Torcal sports a sleeker look with an illuminated grille.
Inside, you get that signature Bentley luxury mixed with cool tech: think curved OLED screens with real buttons, a facial-recognition camera in the rear-view mirror that identifies the driver and loads their seat, steering, and ADAS settings, and even an augmented reality head-up display.
Plus, it debuts the world's first 100% Merino wool car fabric and offers many ways to personalize your ride, showing Bentley isn't just about tradition but also future-forward innovation.