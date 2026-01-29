Bertone Runabout: Retro vibes, modern power—only 25 exist
Auto
Bertone just dropped the Runabout, a fresh spin on their iconic 1969 wedge-shaped concept car.
Revealed at its launch on 28 January 2026, this is the first in their Classic Line series and is super exclusive—just 25 cars will be made.
Each buyer gets to personalize their ride with extensive customization options.
Specs at a glance:
Under the hood, you get a 3.5L supercharged Toyota V6 pushing out 475hp and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox—all mounted on an extruded and bonded aluminum chassis with hand-laid carbon-fiber body panels.
It sprints from 0-100km/h in just over four seconds and tops out at 270km/h.
What's the catch?
The starting price? €390,000 (roughly US$466,000 before taxes).
You can pick your colors, leathers, wheels—even accessories like custom luggage.