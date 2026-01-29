Bertone Runabout: Retro vibes, modern power—only 25 exist Auto Jan 29, 2026

Bertone just dropped the Runabout, a fresh spin on their iconic 1969 wedge-shaped concept car.

Revealed at its launch on 28 January 2026, this is the first in their Classic Line series and is super exclusive—just 25 cars will be made.

Each buyer gets to personalize their ride with extensive customization options.