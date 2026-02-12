Bhago Mobility to deploy Honda Activa e scooters with swappable batteries
Bhago Mobility is partnering with Honda to roll out Activa e: electric scooters using swappable batteries.
The service kicks off in Delhi and Bengaluru, mainly for delivery workers, with plans to reach more cities and expand into ride-hailing and logistics over the next three years.
Plans to set up 100 electric cargo vehicles at hubs
The company wants to set up 100 electric cargo vehicles at hubs near metro stations, offering 24/7 access, real-time tracking and predictive maintenance.
They're aiming to expand their fleet within the next three years (by February 2029) to serve both deliveries and passengers.
Honda and HEID will share tech support and compliance help
Honda will supply durable scooters while HEID enables fast battery swaps—meaning less waiting around and potentially boosting driver earnings.
The partnership also promises tech support and compliance help to tackle costs, maintenance hassles, and regulations.