BHEL tasked to manufacture India's 1st 360-kW EV fast chargers
BHEL has been tasked with manufacturing India's first locally made 360-kW EV fast chargers, designed for trucks and busses.
This move, part of a government-backed push for electric vehicle technology, aims to handle bigger batteries and cut charging time for heavy-duty vehicles, so commercial fleets can spend less time plugged in and more time on the road.
Charges 360-kWh battery in an hour
These new chargers are a big step up from BHEL's older models used for cars and SUVs. They can juice up a massive 360-kWh battery in just an hour, which is huge for India's shift toward cleaner transport.
BHEL faces tough competition from both Indian and global brands, plus challenges with sourcing high-power parts locally, but experts say features like charging multiple vehicles at once will be key as the market grows.