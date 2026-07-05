Did Bhutan reject E20 fuel offer? Modi government clarifies

Storage issues

Bhutan's concerns

Bhutanese authorities have expressed concerns over their country's inadequate and aging fuel storage infrastructure, which cannot handle ethanol-blended petrol. They also pointed out that Bhutan's mountainous terrain requires maximum power from vehicles and feared that E20 may not provide the consistent performance needed on steep roads. An official said, "Considering the existing condition and quality of several of the underground storage tanks, the import and handling of ethanol-blended fuel may pose challenges in ensuring fuel quality."