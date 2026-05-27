BluJ Aerospace unveils 2nd-generation eVTOL for 200kg payload
BluJ Aerospace, a Hyderabad startup founded in 2022 by Amar Sri Vatsavaya and Utham Kumar Dharmapuri, with Vatsavaya described as a former Skyroot Aerospace founding team member, just showed off its second-generation electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
This new prototype is being developed to lift payloads of up to 200kg, is 40% lighter than before, and packs smarter batteries for better efficiency.
BluJ wants to make moving heavy stuff, like equipment for power lines or mines, a lot easier and faster.
eVTOL in transition flight testing
The aircraft is currently in transition flight testing (that's where it shifts from taking off straight up to flying forward).
Earlier this year, BluJ became the first Indian startup to fly a 500-kg-class eVTOL. They're also working on hydrogen-powered versions for longer trips and testing refueling setups with BPCL and Cochin Airport.
Their modular "VANTIS" platform is mainly aimed at cargo right now, but could be used in lots of ways soon.