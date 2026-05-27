BluJ Aerospace unveils 2nd-generation eVTOL for 200kg payload

eVTOL in transition flight testing

The aircraft is currently in transition flight testing (that's where it shifts from taking off straight up to flying forward).

Earlier this year, BluJ became the first Indian startup to fly a 500-kg-class eVTOL. They're also working on hydrogen-powered versions for longer trips and testing refueling setups with BPCL and Cochin Airport.

Their modular "VANTIS" platform is mainly aimed at cargo right now, but could be used in lots of ways soon.