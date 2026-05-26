BluJ Aerospace unveils VANTIS Gen 2 commercial-grade battery-powered aircraft
BluJ Aerospace just rolled out Gen 2, the first commercial-grade aircraft from VANTIS. It's fully battery-powered, has an active payload target above 200kg, and marks a big step up from its earlier prototype.
Right now, Gen 2 is being tested for logistics missions and pilot trials, so it's not just a tech demo anymore.
BluJ's VANTIS platform built to scale
The VANTIS platform behind Gen 2 is built to scale, meaning bigger models (even one-ton payloads or hydrogen-electric passenger versions) could be supported.
CEO Amar Sri Vatsavaya sees this tech helping out everywhere: from airports, energy sites, and defense.
BluJ has already completed one pilot deployment with a leading Power sector PSU and has active defense partnerships with a major Defence PSU and Indian defense primes, so things are moving fast.