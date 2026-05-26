BluJ Aerospace unveils VANTIS Gen 2 commercial-grade battery-powered aircraft Auto May 26, 2026

BluJ Aerospace just rolled out Gen 2, the first commercial-grade aircraft from VANTIS. It's fully battery-powered, has an active payload target above 200kg, and marks a big step up from its earlier prototype.

Right now, Gen 2 is being tested for logistics missions and pilot trials, so it's not just a tech demo anymore.