BMW Alpina is now a standalone brand: Here's how
BMW Alpina just leveled up—it's officially a standalone luxury brand under the BMW Group, slotting in between BMW and Rolls-Royce.
The new logo, revealed in February 2026, keeps the classic throttle body and crankshaft vibe but goes for cleaner graphics and a retro-inspired wordmark.
Debut car will be the Alpina B7
The debut car is expected to be the Alpina B7, built off the facelifted 7 Series.
It gets its own special chassis code (G72); production timing has not been specified, but production will take place at specialized BMW Group plants.
Expect to see it hit roads late this year or early next, reportedly powered by a V8 mild-hybrid engine.
Production and signature touches explained
All future Alpinas will be made at BMW factories, which means more ways to personalize your ride.
Still, signature touches like blue-green colors, those iconic 20-spoke wheels, and premium leather interiors aren't going anywhere.
After-sales care and heritage services will continue from Buchloe to keep that classic Alpina spirit alive.