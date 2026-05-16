This is BMW Alpina's 1st-ever concept car
What's the story
BMW Alpina, the legendary tuner that has been associated with BMW since 1965, has unveiled its first concept car. The Vision BMW Alpina was showcased at the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Cernobbio, Italy. This stunning luxury coupe previews what will be the first production model of this new subbrand under BMW's corporate umbrella. The production version is expected to debut next year and will be "inspired by" the 7 Series.
Design
One-of-a-kind design study
The Vision BMW Alpina is a one-of-a-kind design study that embodies "extreme capability, sophistication, and the mastery of both performance and comfort." It measures 204.7-inch in length, making it longer than the 5 Series but shorter than the current 7 Series. The concept car is powered by an undisclosed V8 engine that delivers a rich low-speed performance with sonorous high revs.
Aesthetic appeal
It features the brand's signature 20-spoke wheels
The Vision BMW Alpina boasts a striking design with thin lighting elements and a three-dimensional illuminated kidney grille. It sports the brand's signature 20-spoke wheels, a hallmark of Alpina since 1971, measuring 22-inch at the front and 23-inch at the rear. At the rear end, four elliptical tailpipes emerge through an elegant diffuser while thin taillamps are stacked around the trunk opening for added style.
Interiors
The cabin showcases BMW's panoramic iDrive
The interior of the Vision BMW Alpina looks like a modern BMW ready for production. It features the brand's new cabin design with the BMW Panoramic iDrive, a new passenger screen, and minimal physical buttons. Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW Group's design boss, emphasized that "speed and comfort are complementary ambitions," highlighting Alpina's unique blend of performance and refinement in this contemporary context.