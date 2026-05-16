It will be based on the 7 Series

This is BMW Alpina's 1st-ever concept car

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:58 pm May 16, 202603:58 pm

What's the story

BMW Alpina, the legendary tuner that has been associated with BMW since 1965, has unveiled its first concept car. The Vision BMW Alpina was showcased at the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Cernobbio, Italy. This stunning luxury coupe previews what will be the first production model of this new subbrand under BMW's corporate umbrella. The production version is expected to debut next year and will be "inspired by" the 7 Series.