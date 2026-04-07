BMW's retail sales in Q4 FY26 grew by 7.65%

BMW beats Mercedes-Benz to become top luxury carmaker in Q4

By Mudit Dube 01:15 pm Apr 07, 202601:15 pm

What's the story

BMW has emerged as the top luxury carmaker in India for the fourth quarter of FY26, beating its long-time rival Mercedes-Benz. According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), BMW's retail sales in Q4 FY26 grew by 7.65% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 4,758 units. In contrast, Mercedes-Benz saw a decline of 3.89% y-o-y with sales dropping to 4,625 units during the same period.