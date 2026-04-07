BMW beats Mercedes-Benz to become top luxury carmaker in Q4
What's the story
BMW has emerged as the top luxury carmaker in India for the fourth quarter of FY26, beating its long-time rival Mercedes-Benz. According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), BMW's retail sales in Q4 FY26 grew by 7.65% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 4,758 units. In contrast, Mercedes-Benz saw a decline of 3.89% y-o-y with sales dropping to 4,625 units during the same period.
Fiscal performance
Mercedes-Benz retains title of India's top luxury carmaker for FY26
Despite the dip in Q4, Mercedes-Benz managed to retain its title as India's largest luxury carmaker for FY26. The company sold 18,160 units during this period, marking a growth of 2.52% y-o-y from the previous fiscal's sales of 17,713 units. BMW also recorded a significant increase in retail sales for FY26 with an impressive growth rate of 14.47% to 17,301 units in FY26 from 15,114 units in FY25.