BMW begins Neue Klasse all-electric i3 mass production in Munich
Auto
BMW just launched mass production of its all-electric i3 sedan at its Munich plant on August 7, 2026.
This is a big moment: it's the first time a fully electric car in the 3 Series size is being built here.
The i3 uses BMW's new Neue Klasse platform, and the Munich plant will build only battery-electric vehicles from 2027.
BMW to build i3 Mexico 2027
Thanks to smarter production technology, building the i3 has already cut manufacturing costs in Munich by 10%.
Next up: BMW will start making the standard-wheelbase i3 in Mexico at its San Luis Potosi plant in 2027.
It's all part of BMW's push for more electric cars and bringing its Neue Klasse platform to even more models.