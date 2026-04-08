BMW brings 1st Neue Klasse iX3 LWB to India 2027

iX3 LWB: 108mm longer wheelbase

The iX3 LWB has a wheelbase that is 108mm longer than the regular version, so there is noticeably more space inside, especially in the back.

It keeps classic BMW looks like LED headlights and a bold grille but adds longer rear doors for easier access.

Expect strong performance too: a dual-motor setup with a big 108.7 kWh battery, up to 805km range (WLTP), and fast charging support.

This launch follows BMW's earlier long wheelbase hits like the 3 Series Gran Limousine and 7 Series, showing that spacious EVs are definitely catching on in India.