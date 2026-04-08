BMW brings 1st Neue Klasse iX3 LWB to India 2027
BMW is bringing its iX3 Long Wheelbase (LWB) electric SUV to India in 2027.
Originally made for China, this will be BMW's first Neue Klasse model here, perfect for anyone who loves extra rear legroom and a bit more luxury on the move.
iX3 LWB: 108mm longer wheelbase
The iX3 LWB has a wheelbase that is 108mm longer than the regular version, so there is noticeably more space inside, especially in the back.
It keeps classic BMW looks like LED headlights and a bold grille but adds longer rear doors for easier access.
Expect strong performance too: a dual-motor setup with a big 108.7 kWh battery, up to 805km range (WLTP), and fast charging support.
This launch follows BMW's earlier long wheelbase hits like the 3 Series Gran Limousine and 7 Series, showing that spacious EVs are definitely catching on in India.