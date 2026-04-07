BMW captures over 65% share in India's luxury EV market

Mercedes-Benz, Audi slump as Tesla gains

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz struggled with a 10% drop in sales (down to 1,047 units) as its pricier EVs lost traction.

Audi had an even tougher time: sales crashed by 87%, leaving it with just 17 cars sold all year.

On the flip side, Tesla made its first big move in India's luxury EV market by selling 342 Model Ys and grabbing a solid foothold at over 6% market share.