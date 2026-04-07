BMW captures over 65% share in India's luxury EV market
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India's luxury EV scene just had a record year, with sales jumping 61% to 5,404 units in FY2026.
BMW totally owned the space, selling 3,537 cars, more than double its FY2025 numbers, and locking in over 65% market share.
The iX1 LWB was the real MVP here, making up most of those sales and helping BMW pull way ahead.
Mercedes-Benz, Audi slump as Tesla gains
Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz struggled with a 10% drop in sales (down to 1,047 units) as its pricier EVs lost traction.
Audi had an even tougher time: sales crashed by 87%, leaving it with just 17 cars sold all year.
On the flip side, Tesla made its first big move in India's luxury EV market by selling 342 Model Ys and grabbing a solid foothold at over 6% market share.