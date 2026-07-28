BMW could launch i4 convertible in 2028 under Neue Klasse
BMW is gearing up to launch an all-electric i4 Convertible, which could arrive in 2028.
This new drop-top EV will be part of BMW's Neue Klasse lineup and is expected to look a lot like the current 4 Series Convertible, with a fabric roof, two doors, and four seats.
There's also a coupe version in development, known as NA2.
BMW i4 convertible confirmed in testing
Electric convertibles are still pretty rare, so the i4 Convertible will join just a handful of options like the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore.
Expected to be built on BMW's Neue Klasse platform, it should offer improved battery performance and faster charging.
While exact specs aren't out yet, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor versions are likely.
Spy shots confirm it's already in testing, so if you've been waiting for an electric convertible with some luxury cred, this might be worth keeping an eye on!