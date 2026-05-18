BMW ends G80 era with 2027 M3 CS Handschalter manual
BMW just dropped the 2027 M3 CS Handschalter, a special edition that says goodbye to the current G80 M3 generation.
This one's all about driving feel, with a six-speed manual: no automatic option this time.
Handschalter literally means "hand shift," and it will be sold exclusively in the United States, starting July 2026 with deliveries in the fall.
M3 CS packs 473hp $108,450
The car packs 473hp and 551Nm of torque on rear-wheel drive.
BMW trimmed nearly 34kg using carbon-fiber parts and a titanium muffler, plus you can get carbon-ceramic brakes if you want to go lighter.
It sits lower thanks to suspension from the M4 CSL for sharper handling.
Price starts at $108,450; retro colors like Techno Violet or Imola Red cost $4,500 extra.
As this G80 chapter closes, BMW hints at future electric M3s and maybe an auto-only inline-six model coming up.