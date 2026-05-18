BMW ends G80 era with 2027 M3 CS Handschalter manual

M3 CS packs 473hp $108,450

The car packs 473hp and 551Nm of torque on rear-wheel drive.

BMW trimmed nearly 34kg using carbon-fiber parts and a titanium muffler, plus you can get carbon-ceramic brakes if you want to go lighter.

It sits lower thanks to suspension from the M4 CSL for sharper handling.

Price starts at $108,450; retro colors like Techno Violet or Imola Red cost $4,500 extra.

As this G80 chapter closes, BMW hints at future electric M3s and maybe an auto-only inline-six model coming up.