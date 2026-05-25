BMW ends M3 G80 after 2027 with manual-only CS Handschalter

BMW readies mild-hybrid M3, electric ZA0

The final G80 rolls out in February 2027, making way for a new generation in 2028 with a reportedly mild-hybrid twin-turbo engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive to meet stricter emissions rules.

Meanwhile, BMW's first-ever electric M3 (codenamed ZA0) starts production next year with 4 motors and simulated gear changes.

If you love stick shifts, cherish them. BMW says future manuals are unlikely due to supply and demand challenges.