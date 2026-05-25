BMW ends M3 G80 after 2027 with manual-only CS Handschalter
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BMW just confirmed the sixth-gen M3 G80 will wrap up production after the 2027 model year.
The last hurrah? A special manual-only M3 CS Handschalter, exclusive to North America, a real nod to classic models like the E92 Lime Rock and E36 Lightweight.
BMW readies mild-hybrid M3, electric ZA0
The final G80 rolls out in February 2027, making way for a new generation in 2028 with a reportedly mild-hybrid twin-turbo engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive to meet stricter emissions rules.
Meanwhile, BMW's first-ever electric M3 (codenamed ZA0) starts production next year with 4 motors and simulated gear changes.
If you love stick shifts, cherish them. BMW says future manuals are unlikely due to supply and demand challenges.