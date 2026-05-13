BMW ends Z4 production as final car rolls in Austria
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BMW has wrapped up production of its iconic Z4 roadster, with the final car rolling off the line in Austria this Wednesday.
After three generations and plenty of fans, the Z4's exit means BMW now has just one convertible left, the 4 Series.
It's the end of an era for a model that brought sporty drives and bold designs to the streets.
Z1 Z3 Z8 and G29 timeline
The journey started with the quirky Z1 in 1991, followed by the more versatile Z3 in 1995 (which even had a cult favorite coupe).
The stylish V8-powered Z8 arrived in 1999, turning heads everywhere.
The last-generation Z4 (G29), launched in 2018, shared its platform with Toyota's Supra and delivered up to 340hp, capping off decades of innovation and performance.