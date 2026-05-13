BMW ends Z4 production as final car rolls in Austria Auto May 13, 2026

BMW has wrapped up production of its iconic Z4 roadster, with the final car rolling off the line in Austria this Wednesday.

After three generations and plenty of fans, the Z4's exit means BMW now has just one convertible left, the 4 Series.

It's the end of an era for a model that brought sporty drives and bold designs to the streets.