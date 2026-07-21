BMW files India design patent for Concept RR, suggesting arrival
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BMW Motorrad has just filed a design patent for its Concept RR motorcycle in India, hinting that this futuristic superbike, or something close to it, could be headed our way soon.
The Concept RR first turned heads at Lake Como in May 2025, and this move suggests BMW is looking to bring some serious performance to Indian roads.
Concept RR features WorldSBK-inspired inline-four engine
Built on the M 1000 RR platform, the Concept RR is all about next-level speed and tech.
It's powered by a WorldSBK-inspired inline-four engine with over 230hp, and features aerodynamic winglets and airflow channels for better stability at high speeds.
Lightweight materials like carbon fiber and aluminum keep things agile.
If launched here, it could really shake up the high-performance bike scene in India.