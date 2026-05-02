BMW files patent for retractable stabilizer wheels to steady motorcycles
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BMW just filed a patent for a clever self-balancing motorcycle system similar to the Peraves MonoRacer.
It uses small stabilizer wheels that pop out at low speeds and tuck away when you're moving faster, aiming to make both regular and enclosed bikes much steadier, especially in tricky situations.
BMW sensors deploy 8 stabilizer wheels
The setup includes four tiny wheels on each side, managed by sensors that detect speed and movement.
These wheels automatically deploy when you're starting, stopping, or if the bike senses it might tip over.
While it's an exciting step forward, high production costs and competition from pricey alternatives like the Lit Motors C-1 mean it might take a while before we see this tech on everyday roads.