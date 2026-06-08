BMW Group India to hike car prices up to 2%
BMW Group India is raising prices across all its cars by up to 2%, starting July 1, 2026.
This follows a previous hike in April and is mainly because the rupee's value has dropped and logistics costs are climbing.
According to Hardeep Singh Brar, BMW Group India's president and CEO, this move helps it keep their engineering standards high and its customer service solid.
BMW India announces summer service campaign
The price increase hits both locally made models like the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, X5, and iX1 Long Wheelbase, as well as imports like the i7 and XM.
On the bright side, BMW announced its Summer Service Campaign for 2026: you get free air-conditioning filter, air filter, and tire condition checks; discounts on air-conditioning repairs; plus a free battery health check for non-electric cars, making it a bit easier to handle India's tough summer roads.