BMW Group India to hike car prices up to 2% Auto Jun 08, 2026

BMW Group India is raising prices across all its cars by up to 2%, starting July 1, 2026.

This follows a previous hike in April and is mainly because the rupee's value has dropped and logistics costs are climbing.

According to Hardeep Singh Brar, BMW Group India's president and CEO, this move helps it keep their engineering standards high and its customer service solid.