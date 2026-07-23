BMW Group India to launch 14 models by end 2026
Auto
BMW Group India just announced it is dropping 14 new models, including electric ones, by the end of 2026.
This big push comes after a record-breaking start to 2026, with sales up 17% and plans to reach more cities across the country.
BMW India sold out 11 models
All 11 models launched earlier this year sold out, showing major demand.
Electric vehicles made up more than one-quarter of sales, jumping 78% from last year.
BMW's also opening more showrooms in new cities and expects the festive season to boost sales even further, aiming for more than 20,000 cars sold this year, with 28-29% for the full year.