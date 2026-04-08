BMW Group to launch 23 products, 6 new India models

BMW captures 70% India luxury EVs

BMW's not just adding cars: they're making serious moves in India's luxury EV scene.

In early 2026, they grabbed a huge 70% share of the country's luxury electric car market, selling over 1,000 EVs, up 83% from last year.

They also hit record first-quarter car sales in India (4,567 units), leaving Mercedes-Benz behind.

Even Mini sales jumped by 42%, and BMW Motorrad delivered over 1,200 bikes in Q1 2026.

Safe to say: BMW is going all-in on growth here.