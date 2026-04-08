BMW Group to launch 23 products, 6 new India models
BMW Group is gearing up for a massive rollout: 23 products are coming by the end of 2026.
That means eight product launches are scheduled between April and June, with more on the way later.
For India, expect six all-new rides, four major updates, and loads of facelifts across BMW cars, bikes (BMW Motorrad), and Mini.
BMW captures 70% India luxury EVs
BMW's not just adding cars: they're making serious moves in India's luxury EV scene.
In early 2026, they grabbed a huge 70% share of the country's luxury electric car market, selling over 1,000 EVs, up 83% from last year.
They also hit record first-quarter car sales in India (4,567 units), leaving Mercedes-Benz behind.
Even Mini sales jumped by 42%, and BMW Motorrad delivered over 1,200 bikes in Q1 2026.
Safe to say: BMW is going all-in on growth here.