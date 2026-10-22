BMW i8 now about $40,000, still featuring signature butterfly doors
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The BMW i8, once a nearly $140,000 showstopper when it launched in 2014, can now be yours for around $40,000 as of October 2026.
Even though production ended in 2020 and prices have dropped a lot, the i8 still turns heads with its signature butterfly doors and carbon-fiber-reinforced passenger cell and aluminum structure.
Kelley Blue Book lists i8 prices
Kelley Blue Book lists 2015 models at about $42,600 and 2017 models near $39,200.
The i8 stands out for mixing futuristic design with hybrid tech, plus it's now way more affordable.
For anyone dreaming of an eco-friendly sports car that's both stylish and accessible, the i8 is a rare find that lets you own a piece of automotive history without breaking the bank.