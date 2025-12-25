BMW iX facelift, i5 LWB coming to India in 2026
BMW is bringing two new electric cars to India in 2026: a refreshed iX SUV and a long-wheelbase (LWB) version of the i5 sedan.
Both are set for launch in the second quarter of the year, following some other new models.
BMW iX facelift: What's new and how much?
The updated iX will start at around ₹1.5 crore.
It gets a sharper look with a redesigned grille, lamps, bumpers, sportier wheels, M seats, and a heat pump for efficiency.
You'll have three variants to choose from—iX 45 (402hp), iX 60 (536hp), or the high-performance iX M70 (659hp).
Depending on the variant, you get up to 701km range on a single charge.
BMW i5 LWB: Made for India
The new i5 LWB is expected at about ₹1 crore and comes as an eDrive40L with a rear motor pushing out 340hp and a big 97kWh battery.
It's tuned for Indian roads with extra ground clearance and slots right between the petrol-powered 530Li and the sporty i5 M60 in BMW's lineup—so it's practical but still pretty premium.