BMW iX facelift, i5 LWB coming to India in 2026

The updated iX will start at around ₹1.5 crore. It gets a sharper look with a redesigned grille, lamps, bumpers, sportier wheels, M seats, and a heat pump for efficiency. You'll have three variants to choose from—iX 45 (402hp), iX 60 (536hp), or the high-performance iX M70 (659hp). Depending on the variant, you get up to 701km range on a single charge.

BMW i5 LWB: Made for India

The new i5 LWB is expected at about ₹1 crore and comes as an eDrive40L with a rear motor pushing out 340hp and a big 97kWh battery.

It's tuned for Indian roads with extra ground clearance and slots right between the petrol-powered 530Li and the sporty i5 M60 in BMW's lineup—so it's practical but still pretty premium.