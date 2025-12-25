India's petrol pump network just hit 1 lakh—and it's changing fast
India now has over 1 lakh petrol pumps, nearly double what it had 10 years ago.
This big leap is thanks to state-run oil companies trying to keep up with more vehicles on the road and growing needs in rural areas.
With this milestone, India ranks third in the world for petrol stations—just after the US and China.
More pumps in villages, and cleaner fuel options
Rural areas now host almost a third of all petrol pumps (up from 22% a decade ago), making fuel way more accessible outside cities.
Former Indian Oil chairman B Ashok points out that this growth is also sparking healthy competition.
Plus, about one in three stations now offer CNG or EV charging—so cleaner energy is easier to find than ever.
Who owns these pumps—and what's next?
Private companies run less than 10% of India's outlets, with most under government control due to price rules.
Even though demand for petrol has soared by 110% and diesel by 32% over 10 years, many outlets still sell small volumes as competition heats up.
Industry insiders think growth might slow soon as unprofitable sites close and alternative fuels become more popular.