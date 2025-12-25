India's petrol pump network just hit 1 lakh—and it's changing fast Auto Dec 25, 2025

India now has over 1 lakh petrol pumps, nearly double what it had 10 years ago.

This big leap is thanks to state-run oil companies trying to keep up with more vehicles on the road and growing needs in rural areas.

With this milestone, India ranks third in the world for petrol stations—just after the US and China.