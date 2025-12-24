Next Article
Honda Cars India to hike prices in January 2026
Auto
Heads up if you're eyeing a new Honda—prices are set to go up starting January 2026.
The company says rising costs for materials and logistics have made this move necessary, even though they've tried to keep prices steady until now.
The new rates will kick in with next year's models, which is pretty standard in the auto world.
Older stock stays cheaper (for now)
If you want to save some cash, cars made before January 2026 will still be sold at current prices while supplies last.
Dealers will help shoppers choose between the old and new models based on what's available and what fits their budget.
So if you're thinking about buying soon, this could be your chance to snag a deal before the hike hits.