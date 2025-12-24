Porsche Cayenne Electric gets top marks for safety in 2025

How safe is it, really?

Crash tests showed the Cayenne Electric's cabin stays stable in serious impacts, offering good protection to most body areas—even in tough side crashes.

Its emergency braking system can spot and avoid pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists at city speeds, plus help prevent car-to-car crashes.

You also get lane support, smart speed limits, seatbelt reminders, and more as standard—so you're pretty well covered on the road.