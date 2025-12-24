Next Article
Porsche Cayenne Electric gets top marks for safety in 2025
Auto
The new Porsche Cayenne Electric just bagged a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest large electric SUVs out there.
It scored especially high for protecting adults (91%) and kids (89%), with solid results for pedestrian safety and driver assistance tech too.
How safe is it, really?
Crash tests showed the Cayenne Electric's cabin stays stable in serious impacts, offering good protection to most body areas—even in tough side crashes.
Its emergency braking system can spot and avoid pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists at city speeds, plus help prevent car-to-car crashes.
You also get lane support, smart speed limits, seatbelt reminders, and more as standard—so you're pretty well covered on the road.