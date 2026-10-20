BMW launches 1st-ever 4.99% financing for 2027 i3 50 xDrive
BMW just dropped its first-ever financing package for the upcoming 2027 i3 50 xDrive, running until November 2, 2026.
The deal offers a 4.99% APR over five years (decent, but not as tempting as some of BMW's other models).
It's clearly aimed at getting more people interested in the new i3, even if the perks aren't huge.
BMW offers only $500 loyalty credit
There's no general cash back with this offer: just a $500 loyalty credit for buyers who already have a BMW Financial Services account or owned a BMW in the past 12 months, no trade-in required.
For comparison, the outgoing 2026 BMW i4 sedan had better rates and thousands in bonus cash and lease credits.
Lease payments for the new i3 could land in the mid-$700s per month for well-qualified lessees, which is pricier than similar options on the i4.
US buyers are still waiting on delivery dates as production ramps up later this year.