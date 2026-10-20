BMW launches 1st-ever 4.99% financing for 2027 i3 50 xDrive

There's no general cash back with this offer: just a $500 loyalty credit for buyers who already have a BMW Financial Services account or owned a BMW in the past 12 months, no trade-in required.

For comparison, the outgoing 2026 BMW i4 sedan had better rates and thousands in bonus cash and lease credits.

Lease payments for the new i3 could land in the mid-$700s per month for well-qualified lessees, which is pricier than similar options on the i4.

US buyers are still waiting on delivery dates as production ramps up later this year.