BMW launches 8th gen 3 Series with no diesel option
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BMW just launched the eighth-gen 3 Series (G50) and, for the first time since the first-generation (E21), there's no diesel option.
Instead, you get gasoline engines with mild-hybrid technology in the 318, 320, and M350 xDrive models.
If you're into hybrids, a plug-in version is coming in 2027.
BMW India EV sales exceed 25%
BMW is also moving away from diesel in India: think more gasoline and electric cars like the 7 Series and the X1 LWB.
By mid-2026, EVs made up over a quarter of its sales here and could top 30% soon.
It's all part of BMW's bigger plan.