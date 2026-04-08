BMW launches F 450 GS assembled at TVS Hosur plant

F 450 GS weighs 178kg

The F 450 GS keeps things light at 178kg and borrows sharp quad-LED DRLs from its bigger sibling, the R1300GS.

It features BMW's Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless gear shifts and an Easy Ride Clutch (standard on the Trophy variant) for smoother rides.

Four variants are available globally, and we might see them all here too.

While official prices drop at launch, it's expected to land near ₹5 lakh, pretty tempting for a BMW adventure bike.