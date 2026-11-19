The new R 12 G/S is not just about looks but also performance.

It features a tubular steel spaceframe with a bolted rear frame, cross-spoke wheels (21-inch front wheel), and an optional Enduro Package that offers an 18-inch rear wheel.

The bike is powered by a 1,170cc air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 109hp at 7,000rpm and peak torque of up to 115Nm at 6,500rpm.