BMW launches R 12 G/S adventure bike at ₹25.4 lakh
What's the story
BMW Motorrad has officially launched the R 12 G/S in India, priced at ₹25.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is a tribute to the iconic BMW R 80 G/S from 1980 and combines retro enduro styling with modern technology and off-road capabilities. It is available only in the Pro variant as a Completely Built-Up Unit (CBU), with deliveries starting immediately.
Engine
Bike is powered by a 1,170cc engine
The new R 12 G/S is not just about looks but also performance.
It features a tubular steel spaceframe with a bolted rear frame, cross-spoke wheels (21-inch front wheel), and an optional Enduro Package that offers an 18-inch rear wheel.
The bike is powered by a 1,170cc air/oil-cooled two-cylinder boxer engine that delivers 109hp at 7,000rpm and peak torque of up to 115Nm at 6,500rpm.
Tech specs
It comes equipped with Dynamic Traction Control
The R 12 G/S comes with three standard riding modes: Rain, Road, and Enduro. An additional Enduro Pro mode can be added through the Enduro Package.
Other electronic features include Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque control (MSR). The DTC can also be turned off completely for off-road riding.
Braking is handled by twin 310mm front disks with two-piston floating calipers and a 265mm rear disk with a two-piston floating caliper.
Comfort upgrades
It gets Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless gear changes
The R 12 G/S also gets an LED headlight with an X-shaped light signature, a centrally positioned round instrument cluster, and a 12V power socket.
Two steel eyelets on the rear frame act as lashing points for carrying equipment.
The standard Comfort Package includes Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless gear changes across almost all load and speed ranges.
Other features include Hill Start Control, Cruise Control, heated grips, and Headlight Pro adaptive headlight.
Variant specifics
The bike is backed by a standard 3-year warranty
The BMW R 12 G/S is available only in the Pro variant, which features Light White paintwork on the front wheel cover, cockpit fairing, fuel tank, airbox cover, and rear section.
It also gets a Light Red seat with decals on fork protectors, fuel tank, cockpit fairing, and airbox cover.
BMW Motorrad offers a standard warranty of three years with unlimited kilometers for this model.