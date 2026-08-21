BMW launches X1 LWB in India with 156-hp 1.5L ₹49.90L
BMW just dropped the long wheelbase (LWB) version of its X1 SUV in India, starting at ₹49.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
It runs on a 156-hp, 1.5-liter gasoline engine and comes with the sporty M Sport styling as standard.
Fun fact: it's actually ₹1 lakh cheaper than the regular gasoline X1.
BMW X1 LWB offers more legroom
The X1 LWB is 116mm longer than the standard model, with a stretched wheelbase for more rear legroom, so backseat rides just got comfier.
You still get cool features like M Sport bumpers, 18-inch alloys, a panoramic sunroof, and Harman Kardon sound system, though ventilated seats and rear climate controls didn't make the cut.
Competing with the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, this is the only one in its class offering extra space in back, definitely something to brag about if you love road trips or comfy commutes.